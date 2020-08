A mother from Kandalama gave his two sons to be ordained in Buddhism in order to ease economic hardships.



Y.M. Disna Kumara now looks after the daughter by doing an odd-job, while the two young monks reside at temples in Kurunegala and Dambulla.



She had hoped for some respite after marriage following a life of suffering, but that was not to be.



Her two sons were ordained at the age of seven years.



She is visited by the two Buddhist monks whenever they get the opportunity.