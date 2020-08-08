Kirigalpotta villagers urgently need a bridge (video)





Politicians or state officials are yet to pay their attention to the plight of inhabitants of five villages at Kirigalpotta in Badalkumbura, who face immense hardships due to the absence of a bridge across the Menik River.



This is their link between Waralanda and Kotamuduna.



On rainy days when the river overflows, these people have to wait for hours for the waters to recede if they venture out of their villages.



Development at Rajamaha Vihara in Kirigalpotta too, has been affected as a result.



‘Rathu Minittuwa’ will keep a close watch until the Varalanda village is given a bridge.