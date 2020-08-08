සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Kirigalpotta villagers urgently need a bridge (video)

Saturday, 08 August 2020 - 14:46

Kirigalpotta+villagers+urgently+need+a+bridge+%28video%29


Politicians or state officials are yet to pay their attention to the plight of inhabitants of five villages at Kirigalpotta in Badalkumbura, who face immense hardships due to the absence of a bridge across the Menik River.

This is their link between Waralanda and Kotamuduna.

On rainy days when the river overflows, these people have to wait for hours for the waters to recede if they venture out of their villages.

Development at Rajamaha Vihara in Kirigalpotta too, has been affected as a result.

‘Rathu Minittuwa’ will keep a close watch until the Varalanda village is given a bridge.

logo

Trending News

AITC names its national list MP
08 August 2020
AITC names its national list MP
Political meetings, rallies banned for one week duration
08 August 2020
Political meetings, rallies banned for one week duration
22 more Covid-19 patients regain health
08 August 2020
22 more Covid-19 patients regain health
Covid-19 recoveries now total 2,576
08 August 2020
Covid-19 recoveries now total 2,576
The defeated members of parliament
07 August 2020
The defeated members of parliament

International News

India reports over 61,000 new Covid-19 cases
08 August 2020
India reports over 61,000 new Covid-19 cases
TikTok threatens legal action against Trump US ban
07 August 2020
TikTok threatens legal action against Trump US ban
13 dead in landslide in Kerala
07 August 2020
13 dead in landslide in Kerala
8 dead in fire at Covid-19 hospital in India
06 August 2020
8 dead in fire at Covid-19 hospital in India
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.