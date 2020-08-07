Pakistan’s PM congratulates premier Rajapaksa

Pakistani’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on his party’s electoral victory.



PM Khan yesterday (07) made a telephone call to his Sri Lankan counterpart to congratulate him on his party’s resounding victory in the General Election.



Prime Minister Khan expressed the hope that bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries will be further strengthened during PM Rajapaksa’s new term.



He reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support to Sri Lanka in all areas of cooperation.



The Pakistani Prime Minister also reiterated his invitation to Prime Minister Rajapaksa to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.



The two leaders also discussed the Covid-19 situations in their countries.