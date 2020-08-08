සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Sri Lankan embassy staff in Lebanon donates blood

Saturday, 08 August 2020 - 14:59

The staff of the Sri Lankan embassy in Beirut, led by ambassador Shani Karunartne, have donated blood to treat the injured in the huge explosion in the Lebanese capital on 03 August.

The hospitals are faced with a short supply of blood, as many people come with complaints of vomiting, headache and diarrhea.

The blast left 154 dead and more than 5,000 injured.

Among the wounded are 14 Sri Lankans, says the embassy.

Meanwhile, the ambassador says 285 Sri Lankans stranded in Lebanon due to the Covid-19 pandemic would be repatriated on 15 August.

