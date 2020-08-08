සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

286 Sri Lankans return home

Saturday, 08 August 2020 - 16:31

Two SriLankan Airlines flights arrived at the Mattala airport today (08) bringing in 286 Sri Lankans stranded overseas due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Hiru News correspondent, one flight came from Visakapatnam in India with 123 people.

Another batch of 163 returned on board the second flight.

All underwent PCR tests and will be sent for quarantine.

