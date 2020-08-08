සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

AITC names its national list MP

Saturday, 08 August 2020 - 16:35

AITC+names+its+national+list+MP
The AITC has named Selvarasa Gajendran as its national list MP, says party leader Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam.

The party polled 67,766 votes at the General Election, with Ponnambalam getting elected from Jaffna.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna yesterday sent its list of its 17 appointed MPs to the Election Commission.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya, Jathika Jana Balawegaya and the UNP are expected to send the names of their national list MPs today or tomorrow.

logo

Trending News

AITC names its national list MP
08 August 2020
AITC names its national list MP
Political meetings, rallies banned for one week duration
08 August 2020
Political meetings, rallies banned for one week duration
22 more Covid-19 patients regain health
08 August 2020
22 more Covid-19 patients regain health
Covid-19 recoveries now total 2,576
08 August 2020
Covid-19 recoveries now total 2,576
The defeated members of parliament
07 August 2020
The defeated members of parliament

International News

India reports over 61,000 new Covid-19 cases
08 August 2020
India reports over 61,000 new Covid-19 cases
TikTok threatens legal action against Trump US ban
07 August 2020
TikTok threatens legal action against Trump US ban
13 dead in landslide in Kerala
07 August 2020
13 dead in landslide in Kerala
8 dead in fire at Covid-19 hospital in India
06 August 2020
8 dead in fire at Covid-19 hospital in India
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.