AITC+names+its+national+list+MP

The AITC has named Selvarasa Gajendran as its national list MP, says party leader Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam.



The party polled 67,766 votes at the General Election, with Ponnambalam getting elected from Jaffna.



The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna yesterday sent its list of its 17 appointed MPs to the Election Commission.



The Samagi Jana Balawegaya, Jathika Jana Balawegaya and the UNP are expected to send the names of their national list MPs today or tomorrow.