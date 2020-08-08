සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Abhishek Bachchan recovers from Covid-19

Saturday, 08 August 2020 - 17:13

After testing positive for Covid-19 last month, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has recovered from the disease.

He was discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital today (08).

"A promise is promise! This afternoon I tested COVID-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I'd beat this," the 44-year-old actor wrote on Twitter.

The virus took a toll on the Bachchan family, with his father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai and eight-year-old daughter
Aaradhya testing positive for Covid-19 in July.

All have recovered from the infection.

More than two million Indians have got infected, while 42,500 have died.

