Abhishek+Bachchan+recovers+from+Covid-19

After testing positive for Covid-19 last month, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has recovered from the disease.
He was discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital today (08).
"A promise is promise! This afternoon I tested COVID-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I'd beat this," the 44-year-old actor wrote on Twitter.
The virus took a toll on the Bachchan family, with his father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai and eight-year-old daughter
Aaradhya testing positive for Covid-19 in July.
All have recovered from the infection.
More than two million Indians have got infected, while 42,500 have died.
