Man snatches gold chain and swallows it (pictures)

Saturday, 08 August 2020 - 17:47

A man who stole a gold chain and swallowed it has been remanded until 21 August by acting Hatton magistrate Damayanthi Fernando.

A resident of Hijrapura in Hatton, the 33-year-old had snatched the gold chain from a woman in Hatton town and fled.

Following a complaint, police made inquiries from pawn brokers and found a lead.

Subsequently, he was detected running towards the railway tunnel at Singimali.

Police caught him, but not before he swallowed the gold chain.

Taken to Dickoya Base Hospital, he was x-rayed.

Ordering his remanding, the acting magistrate instructed prison officers to produce him to prison hospital doctors and get the gold chain removed.




