Man snatches gold chain and swallows it (pictures)

A man who stole a gold chain and swallowed it has been remanded until 21 August by acting Hatton magistrate Damayanthi Fernando.A resident of Hijrapura in Hatton, the 33-year-old had snatched the gold chain from a woman in Hatton town and fled.Following a complaint, police made inquiries from pawn brokers and found a lead.Subsequently, he was detected running towards the railway tunnel at Singimali.Police caught him, but not before he swallowed the gold chain.Taken to Dickoya Base Hospital, he was x-rayed.Ordering his remanding, the acting magistrate instructed prison officers to produce him to prison hospital doctors and get the gold chain removed.