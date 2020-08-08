Re-scrutinized A/L exam results released

The re-scrutinized results of the GCE Advanced Level examination last year have been released online.
The Examinations Department says it had received 61,248 applications for re-scrutiny.
Further details can be obtained via telephone numbers: 1911, 011-2784208, 011-2784537, 011-3188350 and 011-3140314
