සිංහල தமிழ்

Three suspects arrested for smuggling turmeric and cardamom into Sri Lanka

Saturday, 08 August 2020 - 18:57

The Army has arrested a consignment of turmeric and cardamom which were smuggled into the country from India.

The Army Intelligence Unit stated that the value of the seized turmeric and cardamom stock was close to Rs. 10 million.

It is suspected that the consignment of turmeric and cardamom was brought to the shores of the Anawas Lagoon by sea from India by a fishing vessel.

The owner of the fishing vessel and the other two fishermen aboard the vessel have been arrested by the Army and will be handed over to the Kalpitiya Police for further investigations.

