Cabinet to be sworn in on the 14 - PM will be sworn in tomorrow

It is reported that the swearing in of the new cabinet will take place on the 14th of this month in front of the President at the "Magul Maduwa" area of the historic Temple of the Tooth in Kandy.Meanwhile, Mahinda Rajapaksa is scheduled to be sworn in as the Prime Minister of the 9th Parliament of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka tomorrow.This will be at the historic Kelaniya Rajamaha Viharaya.Leader of the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna Mahinda Rajapaksa secured the highest number of preferential votes in the country in this Parliamentary election with 527,364 preferential votes.This is the highest number of preferential votes obtained by a candidate in the history of Sri Lankan Parliamentary elections.

The swearing-in of the new Cabinet of Ministers is set to take place following the issuing of a gazette notification of National List Parliamentarians.

The Elections Commission said the national list of Parliamentarians will be gazetted within the next week.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya said the names of the seven National List Parliamentarians of the party will be released either today or tomorrow.

Meanwhile, both the United National Party and the Jathika Jana Balawegaya added their National Lists will also be released today or tomorrow.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna submitted their National List of 17 Parliamentarians to the Elections Commission yesterday.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Elections Commission said a gazette notification listing the names of all National List Parliamentarians will be issued next week once all parties had submitted their National Lists.