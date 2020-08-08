සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,841

Saturday, 08 August 2020 - 19:31

Two more arrivals from Saudi Arabia tested positive for COVID- 19, bringing total infected in Sri Lanka to 2,841

