Ready to support the government if Equality is ensured for the Tamil people - Vigneshwaran looking for answers (Video)

Leader of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) R. Sampanthan has stated that he is ready to move forward with the new government if equality is afforded to the Tamil people.He said this while he was speaking at a media briefing in Trincomalee.However, the former Chief Minister of the Northern Province and the leader of the Tamil Makkal Thesiya Kuttani party, C.V. Wigneswaran mentioned that the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) has been utterly defeated in this election.Meanwhile, he told a media briefing in Jaffna that his party was hoping for four seats and they are looking into the reasons for not getting it.

The Tamil National Alliance says that they would like to work together with tamil makkal thesiya kuttani representing C.V. Vigneswaran and Ahila Ilankai Thamil Congress representing Gajendra Kumar Ponnambalam.

TNA’s media spokesperson M.A. Sumandiran expressed this view at a media briefing convened in Jaffna yesterday.

Responding to this statement C.V. Vigneswaran said that “this group of people have continuously made statements against our policies. We cannot assume they will change at once.”

He further noted that he does accept that there must be unity amongst the Tamil representatives.