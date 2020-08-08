සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Parliament is awaiting another gazette notification

Saturday, 08 August 2020 - 21:11

Parliament+is+awaiting+another+gazette+notification
A gazette notification will be issued soon indicating  the time for the new Parliament to convene for the inaugural session of the 9th Parliament.

Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Neil Iddawela stated that the new Parliament will convene after the issuance of the relevant gazette notification.

The Deputy Secretary General told the Hiru news team that the parliamentary staff is already preparing for the inaugural session.

The gazette notification regarding the convening of the new Parliament on the 20th was issued on the 3rd at midnight.

It was signed by the Secretary to the President P B Jayasundera.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa had taken that decision in accordance with the powers vested in him by the Constitution and the Parliamentary Elections Act.

logo

Trending News

AITC names its national list MP
08 August 2020
AITC names its national list MP
Political meetings, rallies banned for one week duration
08 August 2020
Political meetings, rallies banned for one week duration
22 more Covid-19 patients regain health
08 August 2020
22 more Covid-19 patients regain health
Covid-19 recoveries now total 2,576
08 August 2020
Covid-19 recoveries now total 2,576
Abhishek Bachchan recovers from Covid-19
08 August 2020
Abhishek Bachchan recovers from Covid-19

International News

India reports over 61,000 new Covid-19 cases
08 August 2020
India reports over 61,000 new Covid-19 cases
TikTok threatens legal action against Trump US ban
07 August 2020
TikTok threatens legal action against Trump US ban
13 dead in landslide in Kerala
07 August 2020
13 dead in landslide in Kerala
8 dead in fire at Covid-19 hospital in India
06 August 2020
8 dead in fire at Covid-19 hospital in India
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.