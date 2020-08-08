Parliament+is+awaiting+another+gazette+notification

A gazette notification will be issued soon indicating the time for the new Parliament to convene for the inaugural session of the 9th Parliament.



Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Neil Iddawela stated that the new Parliament will convene after the issuance of the relevant gazette notification.



The Deputy Secretary General told the Hiru news team that the parliamentary staff is already preparing for the inaugural session.



The gazette notification regarding the convening of the new Parliament on the 20th was issued on the 3rd at midnight.



It was signed by the Secretary to the President P B Jayasundera.



President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa had taken that decision in accordance with the powers vested in him by the Constitution and the Parliamentary Elections Act.