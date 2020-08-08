1/3 of parliament will be new faces (Video) - 12 new faces from SLPP National list

The theme of many people during the Parliamentary election was the need to appoint newcomers to Parliament.



Accordingly, the voters of this country have taken steps to elect 64 new Members to the Parliament at the district level in this election.



Another group of new Members has been appointed from the national lists that have been published so far and accordingly the number of new Members representing the 9th Parliament is 76.



It also represents one-third of the total number of Members of Parliament.



Four new members of the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna (SLPP) have been elected to Parliament from the Colombo District, including Major Pradeep Undugoda, Madura Vithanage and Premanath C. Dolawatta and Jagath Kumara.



The highest number of new MPs have been elected from the Gampaha district and Dr. Nalaka Godahewa of the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna (SLPP) has been placed first in the vote count.



In addition, Sahan Pradeep, Kokila Gunawardena, Nalin Ruwanjeewa Fernando, Milan Jayatilleke and Upul Mahendra Rajapaksa were elected as new Members of Parliament.



Sanjeewa Edirimanne, Anupa Pascual and Lalith Ellawala, who contested on behalf of the SLPP, have been elected as new members from the Kalutara District.



Three new members have been elected from Kandy District. Accordingly, Wasantha Yapa Bandara, Goonetileke Rajapaksa and Udayana Chaminda Kirindigoda who contested under SLPP were elected to Parliament.



Nalaka Kottegoda and Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon of SLPP have been elected as new MPs from the Matale District.



Jeewan Thondaman who contested for the first time in the Parliamentary elections under the SLPP from the Nuwara Eliya District has received the highest number of votes in the district.



He is also the youngest Member of Parliament to be elected this time.



Marudhapandi Rameshwaran and Nimal Piyatissa from the same district were also elected as new MPs representing SLPP and Udaya Kumar representing the Samagi Janabalawegaya is also scheduled to represent Parliament as a new Member of Parliament.



Prof. Channa Jayasumana, Uddika Premaratne, Hon. K.P.S. Kumarasiri and H. Nandasena were elected to Parliament as new Members representing SLPP, Rohana Bandara Weerasundara was also elected as the new Member of Parliament representing the Samagi Jana Balawegaya.



Amarakeerthi Athukorala, who represented SLPP in the Polonnaruwa District, was elected to Parliament as a new Member.



Kings Nelson, the only Member of Parliament from that district representing the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, was also elected to Parliament for the first time.



Three new members representing SLPP were elected from the Galle District.



They are Sampath Athukorala, Isuru Dodangoda and Shan Wijayalal de Silva.



Three of the members elected from SLPP in the Matara District are new members and it is noteworthy that Nipuna Ranawaka, who was elected to Parliament for the first time was placed first place in that district.



In addition, Karunadasa Kodithuwakku and Weerasumana Weerasinghe of SLPP also won seats in the Matara District this time.



Dr. Upul Galappaththi and Ajith Rajapaksa representing the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna (SLPP) in the Hambantota District wil be representing Parliament for the first time.



Four candidates have been elected to represent Parliament for the first time from the Kurunegala District.



They are Dr. Gunapala Ratnasekera, Asanka Navaratne, Samanpriya Herath and U.K. Sumith Udukumbura.



Chinthaka Amal Mayadunne, who contested from the Puttalam District representing SLPP, was elected as a new Member of Parliament while Abdul Ali Sabri Mohamed of the Muslim People's Alliance was also elected to Parliament for the first time.



Rajika Wickramasinghe, Sudath Manjula and Udayakantha Goonetileke, who won from SLPP in the Kegalle District, are also representing Parliament for the first time.



Gamini Waleboda, Akila Ellawala and Muditha Prashanthi de Zoysa were also elected as new MPs in the Ratnapura District.



Major Sudharshana Denipitiya and Janaka Tissa Kuttiarachchi, who contested from the Badulla District representing SLPP, were elected to Parliament for the first time this year.



Shashindra Rajapaksa, who represented SLPP in the Moneragala District, was elected to Parliament for the first time, becoming the first in the district, while Kumarasiri Ratnayake and Dr. Gayashan Navananda were also elected for the first time.



Dharmasena Wijesinghe, who contested from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya in that district, is also representing Parliament for the first time.



In the Batticaloa district, Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, Sanakaya Rahul and Ahmed Nazir were elected to parliament for the first time.



Kapila Athukorala, won from Trincomalee, representing SLPP. Two new members from the SLPP have also been elected in the Digamadulla District, they are A. D.C. Weerasinghe and Thilak Rajapaksa.



Mohammed Musharraf, who represented the All Ceylon McCullum Congress, is also representing Parliament for the first time.



Kulasingham Dileepan, who contested for the Eelam Democratic Party from the Wanni District, also won the Parliamentary seat for the first time.



C.V. Wigneswaran who contested from Jaffna District under Tamil Makkal Thesiya Kuttani for the first time has won a parliamentary seat.



Meanwhile, the national list of the SLPP also consists of 12 new MPs.



Accordingly, Sagara Kariyawasam, Ajith Nivard Cabraal, President's Counsel Ali Sabri, Jayantha Weerasinghe, Manjula Dissanayake, Senior Professor Ranjith Bandara, Prof. Charitha Herath, Gevindu Kumaratunga, Yadamini Gunawardena, Surendra Raghavan, Specialist Dr. Sita Arambepola and Faleel Marjan will be representing parliament for the first time.



