Sri Lankans injured in the blast in the Lebanese capital Beirut has risen to 15

Saturday, 08 August 2020 - 21:39

The number of Sri Lankans injured in the blast in the Lebanese capital Beirut has risen to 15.

All the injured were women and their condition was not serious, embassy sources said.

The blast on the 3rd killed 154 people and injured more than 5,000.

Hospitals in Lebanon are currently facing a shortage of blood and Sri Lankan Ambassador to Lebanon Shani Karunaratne and other Sri Lankan diplomatic staff have taken steps to donate blood.

Meanwhile, the ambassador further stated that 285 Sri Lankans trapped in Lebanon due to the coronavirus are scheduled to be brought to Sri Lanka on the 15th.

