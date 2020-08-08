Mano Ganeshan tweets about naming the national list of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (video)

The leader of the Akila Ilankai Tamil Congress has stated that Selvarasa Gajendran will be nominated from the National list.



The Akila Ilankai Tamil Congress polled 67,766 votes in the general election, where its leader Gajendra Kumar Ponnambalam was elected to parliament representing the Jaffna district.



Meanwhile, Ape Janabala Party is currently discussing the appointment of Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero from the National List to the Parliament.



However, Ven. Gnanasara Thera's name was not included in the national list submitted to the Election Commission and his nomination to contest the general election was rejected.



According to party sources, a group from the party also met the Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya this morning to inquire about the nomination of a person from the national list whose name is not included in the national list and who did not contest the general election.



Also, the Samagi Janabalavegaya won 7 National List seats in the general election and the list will be published on Monday.



Mano Ganeshan, the leader of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA), said in a Twitter message that all the leaders of the Samagi Janabalawegaya's partner parties would discuss with the leader of the Samagi Janabalawegaya and reach a final decision on its national list members.



The United National Party and the Jathika Jana Balavegaya also won one National List seat each and the names will be announced in the future.



According to internal sources of the Ilangai Tamil Arusu Kachchi Party, the National List seat will be announced soon.



