Gazette+containing+names+of+new+elected+MPs+issued

The gazette extraordinary containing the names of the members elected to parliament at the 2020 general election has been issued.It is signed by the chairman and the members of the Election Commission.The gazette declares that 196 members have been elected as per clause 62 of the parliamentary elections act no. 01 of 1981.Another 29 national list members will be appointed on the basis of the voted polled.The SLPP has already named its 17 national list members.