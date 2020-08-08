සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Gazette containing names of new elected MPs issued

Sunday, 09 August 2020 - 7:18

Gazette+containing+names+of+new+elected+MPs+issued
The gazette extraordinary containing the names of the members elected to parliament at the 2020 general election has been issued.

It is signed by the chairman and the members of the Election Commission.

The gazette declares that 196 members have been elected as per clause 62 of the parliamentary elections act no. 01 of 1981.

Another 29 national list members will be appointed on the basis of the voted polled.

The SLPP has already named its 17 national list members.


logo

Trending News

AITC names its national list MP
08 August 2020
AITC names its national list MP
Mano Ganeshan tweets about naming the national list of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (video)
08 August 2020
Mano Ganeshan tweets about naming the national list of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (video)
Gazette containing names of new elected MPs issued
09 August 2020
Gazette containing names of new elected MPs issued
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,841
08 August 2020
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,841
Abhishek Bachchan recovers from Covid-19
08 August 2020
Abhishek Bachchan recovers from Covid-19

International News

Clashes in Beirut as anger swells over port blast
09 August 2020
Clashes in Beirut as anger swells over port blast
7 killed in fire at Andhra Pradesh hotel used as Covid-19 facility
09 August 2020
7 killed in fire at Andhra Pradesh hotel used as Covid-19 facility
Brazil passes 100,000 Covid-19 deaths
09 August 2020
Brazil passes 100,000 Covid-19 deaths
India reports over 61,000 new Covid-19 cases
08 August 2020
India reports over 61,000 new Covid-19 cases
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.