සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

UNP to announce national list MP tomorrow; SJB’s list expected today

Sunday, 09 August 2020 - 7:36

UNP+to+announce+national+list+MP+tomorrow%3B+SJB%E2%80%99s+list+expected+today
The UNP will hold a special meeting tomorrow (10) at Sirikotha with party leader Ranil Wickremasinghe at the chair and attended by all its former MPs.

Scheduled to begin around 10.00 am, the meeting will discuss as to who should be the UNP’s sole national list MP.

Party sources say general secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam will be appointed to the position.

Meanwhile, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya says its seven appointed MPs will be decided today.

SJB leader Sajith Premadasa has said that none of the defeated candidates would be included.

The Jathika Jana Balawegaya is yet to decide on its one national list position.

The ITAK will announce today its appointed MP pursuant to a meeting held yesterday, says TNA spokesman M.A. Sumanthiran.

logo

Trending News

AITC names its national list MP
08 August 2020
AITC names its national list MP
Mano Ganeshan tweets about naming the national list of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (video)
08 August 2020
Mano Ganeshan tweets about naming the national list of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (video)
Gazette containing names of new elected MPs issued
09 August 2020
Gazette containing names of new elected MPs issued
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,841
08 August 2020
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,841
Abhishek Bachchan recovers from Covid-19
08 August 2020
Abhishek Bachchan recovers from Covid-19

International News

Clashes in Beirut as anger swells over port blast
09 August 2020
Clashes in Beirut as anger swells over port blast
7 killed in fire at Andhra Pradesh hotel used as Covid-19 facility
09 August 2020
7 killed in fire at Andhra Pradesh hotel used as Covid-19 facility
Brazil passes 100,000 Covid-19 deaths
09 August 2020
Brazil passes 100,000 Covid-19 deaths
India reports over 61,000 new Covid-19 cases
08 August 2020
India reports over 61,000 new Covid-19 cases
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.