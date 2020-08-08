UNP to announce national list MP tomorrow; SJB’s list expected today

The UNP will hold a special meeting tomorrow (10) at Sirikotha with party leader Ranil Wickremasinghe at the chair and attended by all its former MPs.



Scheduled to begin around 10.00 am, the meeting will discuss as to who should be the UNP’s sole national list MP.



Party sources say general secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam will be appointed to the position.



Meanwhile, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya says its seven appointed MPs will be decided today.



SJB leader Sajith Premadasa has said that none of the defeated candidates would be included.



The Jathika Jana Balawegaya is yet to decide on its one national list position.



The ITAK will announce today its appointed MP pursuant to a meeting held yesterday, says TNA spokesman M.A. Sumanthiran.