Premier+Rajapaksa+calls+for+Port+City+work+to+be+expedited

China has extended heartfelt congratulations to Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna for winning the general election 2020.



Chargé d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Colombo Hu Wei met with premier Rajapaksa yesterday (08) at Temple Trees and passed on a congratulatory letter from the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.



He also assured the Chinese government’s support to elevate the bilateral relations with greater development.



“As China-Sri Lanka relations are presented with important new opportunities for further advancement, the CPC stands ready to deepen exchanges and cooperation with the SLPP to build a new type of party-to-party relations that seeks to expand common ground while reserving differences and enhances mutual respect and mutual learning, in a joint endeavor to elevate our bilateral relations to a higher level with greater development,” the letter has said.



The two sides also exchanged in-depth views on the key areas of cooperation between the two countries in the next stage, as well as the key projects of the “Belt and Road” between China and Sri Lanka, such as the port city of Colombo and the comprehensive development of Hambantota, the Embassy disclosed.



Premier Rajapaksa requested that the work on the Port City be expedited and to consider collaborating on drinking water and irrigation projects, according to a statement from his Media Division.



The Chinese envoy has remarked that his government must be the “strongest government in history” of Sri Lanka.



Describing the Sri Lankan Prime Minister as an “old friend” of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Ambassador Wei has assured the PM to “Have confidence in our support.”



The premier later in a Twitter message thanked President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party for the well-wishes and noted that China’s support for Sri Lanka’s development spans decades.



“I’m certain that our long-standing, friendly relations will continue to improve as we enhance our cooperation,” he said.



Meanwhile, India has said it would like Sri Lanka to send the first international flight to the newly upgraded Kushinagar airport in Uttar Pradesh.



This was conveyed by Indian High commissioner in Colombo Gopal Baglay during his meeting with Prime Minister Rajapaksa yesterday to convey his best wishes following the latter’s victory at the parliamentary election.



The Indian diplomat said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen on promoting Buddhism ties, and has placed a “specific focus” on initiating related projects, not only in the area of tourism but also other sectors such as archaeology.



Prime Minister Rajapaksa expressed condolences to all those impacted by the Air India crash on Friday.



He also said he was happy to receive Prime Minister Modi’s call on Thursday, even before the final results of elections were declared.



In addition to ongoing projects, High Commissioner Baglay said India would also be happy to assist Sri Lanka on areas such as water and sanitation.



Prime Minister Rajapaksa said irrigation is another important area on which the two countries can collaborate.