Mahinda Rajapaksa takes oaths today as prime minister; official live telecast on Hiru TV (video)





Mahinda Rajapaksa takes oaths this morning (09) at Kelaniya Rajamaha Vihara as the prime minister of the new government.



Rajapaksa will take oaths as the Sri Lankan premier for the fourth time.



Born as the second son of a family of nine siblings on 18 November 1945, he had his education at Richmond College, Galle, Nalanda College, Colombo and Thurston College, Colombo.



After studying at the Law College and practising as a lawyer, he first got elected to parliament at the general election on 27 May 1970 as the youngest member at the age of 24 years.



He has led several democratic struggles and has been a close ally of the working people.



He held the labour portfolio from 1994 and the fisheries and aquatic resources portfolio later on.



Becoming the prime minister in 2004 for the first time, he was elected as the fifth executive president at the 2005 election.



After failing the peace talks with the LTTE that was wreaking havoc in the entire country at the time he assumed office, he launched the humanitarian operation.



As the commander in chief, he ended the war on 18 May 2009 and restored peace to the country.



Assuming duties again as the PM in October 2018, he again took oaths in the position after his brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected the president.



Contesting the 2020 general election from Kurunegala district, He polled the highest ever preferential votes of 527,364.