420 Sri Lankans return home from UAE (video)

Sunday, 09 August 2020 - 8:19

Four hundred and twenty Sri Lankans stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the Covid-19 pandemic returned home this morning (09).

Also, 27 Sri Lankans and 16 diplomatic officers arrived from Qatar, reports the Hiru News correspondent.

All have undergone PCR tests and been sent for quarantine.

Meanwhile, 112 Sri Lankans were repatriated from China yesterday.

With the finding of two more cases - both arrivals from Saudi Arabia - the total number of infected in Sri Lanka has risen to 2,841.

The number of recoveries increased to 2,576 with 12 patients recovering yesterday.

The Health Ministry’s epidemiology unit says 254 remain under hospital care.

