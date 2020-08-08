Schools+reopen+from+tomorrow+in+stages

Schools reopen for students of grade one to 10 from tomorrow in stages, says the Education Ministry.



Primary sections of schools having more than 200 students will have grade five students attending all five days.



However, grade one students should attend school on Mondays, grade two students on Tuesdays, grade three students on

Wednesdays and grade four students on Thursdays and Fridays only until further notice.



For secondary schools with more than 200 students, grade six students should attend on Mondays, grade seven students on

Tuesdays, grade eight students on Wednesdays and grade nine students on Thursdays and Fridays.



Students of grades 10 to 13 should attend all five days.



Students having less than 200 students remain open normally.



The ministry adds that all academic staffs should report for duty from tomorrow and fulfil additional duties such as checking assignments and looking after health and disciplinary activities as well.