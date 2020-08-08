Brazil passes 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Brazil surpassed 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 yesterday (08) as cases exceeded 3 million, according to the latest numbers by the country's Health Ministry.



The fatalities milestone comes less than five months after Brazil recorded its first Covid-19-related death.



The ministry said 100,477 people have lost their lives and 3,012,412 have been infected.



In the last 24 hours, 905 people have died from Covid-19.



After the US, Brazil is now the second country in the world to reach the bleak milestone, attributed by critics to the country's haphazard response to the outbreak, personified in President Jair Bolsonaro's leadership.



Bolsonaro has downplayed the coronavirus crisis for months, deriding it as a "little flu" and refusing to wear a mask in public even when it was encouraged by his own health ministers and ordered by a judge.