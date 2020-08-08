Forecast+for+rain+today

The Department of Meteorology forecasts showers at times in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, Southern and North-Western provinces today (09).



Fairly heavy rainfalls of more than 75 mm are likely at some places in th eSabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.



Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in the Uva province in the afternoon.



The wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times over the island particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Hambantota, Trincomalee and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.



The Department also says coastal inundation is likely along the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle due to the effect of swell waves.



People who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.