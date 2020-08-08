සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Forecast for rain today

Sunday, 09 August 2020 - 8:43

Forecast+for+rain+today
The Department of Meteorology forecasts showers at times in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, Southern and North-Western provinces today (09).

Fairly heavy rainfalls of more than 75 mm are likely at some places in th eSabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in the Uva province in the afternoon.

The wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times over the island particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Hambantota, Trincomalee and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.

The Department also says coastal inundation is likely along the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle due to the effect of swell waves.

People who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

logo

Trending News

AITC names its national list MP
08 August 2020
AITC names its national list MP
Mano Ganeshan tweets about naming the national list of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (video)
08 August 2020
Mano Ganeshan tweets about naming the national list of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (video)
Gazette containing names of new elected MPs issued
09 August 2020
Gazette containing names of new elected MPs issued
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,841
08 August 2020
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,841
Abhishek Bachchan recovers from Covid-19
08 August 2020
Abhishek Bachchan recovers from Covid-19

International News

Clashes in Beirut as anger swells over port blast
09 August 2020
Clashes in Beirut as anger swells over port blast
7 killed in fire at Andhra Pradesh hotel used as Covid-19 facility
09 August 2020
7 killed in fire at Andhra Pradesh hotel used as Covid-19 facility
Brazil passes 100,000 Covid-19 deaths
09 August 2020
Brazil passes 100,000 Covid-19 deaths
India reports over 61,000 new Covid-19 cases
08 August 2020
India reports over 61,000 new Covid-19 cases
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.