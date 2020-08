The swearing-in ceremony of prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is underway.

Present at the event at Kelaniya Rajamaha Vihara are Buddhist and other religious clergy, commanders of the armed forces, ministers and MP-elects, the Hiru News correspondent reports.



Contesting the 2020 general election from Kurunegala district, Mahinda Rajapaksa polled the highest ever preferential votes of 527,364.