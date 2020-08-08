7+killed+in+fire+at+Andhra+Pradesh+hotel+used+as+Covid-19+facility

At least seven people were killed in a fire at a hotel, which is being used as a Covid-19 facility, in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada early today (09).



Around 22 patients are being treated in hospital, while the entire building has been evacuated.



The cause of the fire appears to be a short circuit.



Three days ago, eight people were killed in a fire in the intensive care unit of a private Covid-19 designated hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.