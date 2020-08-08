සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

New cabinet’s swearing-in on 12 August at Magul Maduwa in Kandy

Sunday, 09 August 2020 - 10:29

The swearing-in of the new cabinet takes place on 12 August at the historic Magul Maduwa in Kandy.

According to political sources, the ministers will be confined to between 25 and 30 in number.

Following their oath-taking, the deputy ministers will be named, say the source.

Seniority, experience and professional backgrounds will be considered when making the appointments, sources at the Presidential Secretariat say.

