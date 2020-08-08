Man+remanded+for+killing+elder+brother+over+land+dispute

A 45-year-old in Habaraduwa has been remanded until 19 August for killing his elder brother over a land dispute.



The man was produced before Galle acting magistrate Premaratne Tiranagama.



On 05 August, he had attacked his brother, aged 51 years, with a knife fatally and then surrendered to the police.



The attack victim succumbed to the injuries at Karapitiya Hospital.



A postmortem examination gave blood-loss from knife wounds and shock as the causes of death.



The suspect told the police that the deceased did not rectify, despite a request, a dispute over a land near their home at Mihiripenne, Thalpe.