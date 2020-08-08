සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Man remanded for killing elder brother over land dispute

Sunday, 09 August 2020 - 12:10

A 45-year-old in Habaraduwa has been remanded until 19 August for killing his elder brother over a land dispute.

The man was produced before Galle acting magistrate Premaratne Tiranagama.

On 05 August, he had attacked his brother, aged 51 years, with a knife fatally and then surrendered to the police.

The attack victim succumbed to the injuries at Karapitiya Hospital.

A postmortem examination gave blood-loss from knife wounds and shock as the causes of death.

The suspect told the police that the deceased did not rectify, despite a request, a dispute over a land near their home at Mihiripenne, Thalpe.

