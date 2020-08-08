Lord Naseby too, congratulates premier Rajapaksa

Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party for their well wishes.



“Thank you for the well wishes from President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party. China’s support for Sri Lanka’s development spans decades. I’m certain that our long-standing, friendly relations will continue to improve as we enhance our cooperation,” the PM tweeted.



Yesterday (08), China extended heartfelt congratulations to premier Rajapaksa and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna for winning the general election 2020.



Chargé d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Colombo Hu Wei met with him at Temple Trees and passed on a congratulatory letter from the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.



He also assured the Chinese government’s support to elevate the bilateral relations with greater development.



Premier Rajapaksa requested that the work on the Port City be expedited and to consider collaborating on drinking water and irrigation projects, according to a statement from his Media Division.



Meanwhile, India has said it would like Sri Lanka to send the first international flight to the newly upgraded Kushinagar airport in Uttar Pradesh.



This was conveyed by Indian High commissioner in Colombo Gopal Baglay during his meeting with Prime Minister Rajapaksa yesterday to convey his best wishes following the latter’s victory at the parliamentary election.



The Indian diplomat said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen on promoting Buddhism ties, and has placed a “specific focus” on initiating related projects, not only in the area of tourism but also other sectors such as archaeology.



Also, British Conservative peer Lord Naseby, an ardent supporter of Sri Lanka, has described the electoral outcome in Sri Lanka as “a sea change never before witnessed; I for one recognise it – so too should the UK Government and the factions of the diaspora in the UK and elsewhere”



Lord Naseby, who is also the President and founder of the All Party British Sri Lanka Parliamentary Group in the UK said:



"This is a truly remarkable result; yet again the ordinary people of Sri Lanka have turned out to vote at a level rarely seen anywhere in the World. This is true democracy at work. It would seem that the old order of the UNP and the SLFP have been consigned to history. In their place are the SLPP (Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna)- the party of the Rajapaksa brothers who now dominate Parliament, and, a new, much smaller Opposition Party, headed by the young Sajith Premadasa, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya.



This is a new dawn for Sri Lanka, a fresh era creating the opportunity for the country to come together and finally put to bed the idea of any Tamil Eelam independence movement.



Now is the time for the West to understand the new mood in Sri Lanka; the desire on all sides for reconciliation to become realistic without any interference from the West or the UN Human Rights Council.



This is. a sea change never before witnessed in Sri Lanka; I for one recognise it – so too should the UK Government and the factions of the diaspora in the UK and elsewhere.



The old order since Independence has been cast aside. I congratulate Mahinda Rajapaksa and his Parliamentary colleagues on such an outstanding campaign and victory, without bloodshed, all in the midst of COVID-19, which they have handled so well.



Sri Lanka, a founder member of the Commonwealth, located at the crossroads of world trade, now at last has a stable Government to allow the talents of its people the freedom to develop. I wish them all well and particularly the Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, all possible success.”