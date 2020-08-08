Arrangements+for+new+House+under+way

Seating and other arrangements for members of the newly-elected parliament are being made as per health guidelines such as social distancing and face-masks, says deputy secretary general of parliament Neil Iddawela.



According to him, several back-benches in the opposition will have to be allocated for members of the government, as it has gained a two-thirds majority.



Even when they address the House, members will be required to wear face-masks.



A restricted number of visitors will be allowed on the inauguration day on 20 August.



Health and quarantine guidelines are required to be followed by all those entering the parliamentary complex.