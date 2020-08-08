Trio+of+heroin+dealers+arrested+in+Homagama

Homagama police this morning (09) took two men and a young woman into custody for heroin dealing at Uduwana.
One hundred and seven grams of heroin, Rs. 170,000 in cash, an electronic scale and two mobile phones were seized from their possession.
The two men are aged 35 and 48 years, while the woman is 24-year-old.
