Allowing+prison+visits+again+under+consideration

Allowing prison visits again in line with health guidelines is under consideration, says the Prisons Department.



A top Department official said a final decision would be taken tomorrow (10).



Suggestions and proposals of prison medical staffs will be given special attention in this connection.



Prison visits were halted after a Covid-19 patient was found from the drug rehabilitation centre at Kandakadu.



Meanwhile, schools having more than 200 students reopen for students of grade one to 10 from tomorrow in stages, says the Education Ministry.



Students having less than 200 students remain open normally.



The ministry adds that all academic staffs should report for duty from tomorrow and fulfil additional duties such as checking assignments and looking after health and disciplinary activities as well.