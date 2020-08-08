TNA+names+its+national+list+MP

The TNA today (09) named Thavarasa Kalaiarasan as its national list MP.



The decision was taken at a meeting yesterday, said its spokesman M.A. Sumanthiran.



So far, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna and the ITAK have named their appointed MPs.



As per results of the general election 2020, the SLPP secured 17 national list positions, followed by seven for the Samagi Jana Balawegaya and one each for the Jathika Jana Balawegaya, UNP, Apey Jana Bala Party, TNA and AITC.



The SLPP named its appointed MPs on 07 August.



The SJB will take a decision tomorrow at a meeting of its affiliates to be chaired by its leader Sajith Premadasa, said its hopeful

Tissa Attanayake.



Premadasa has said that no defeated candidate would be chosen.



The JJB too, is expected to name its national list MP within the next few days.



The UNP will meet tomorrow at 10.00 am with its leader Ranil Wickremesinghe at the chair to decide on its appointed MP position.



Meanwhile, SLFP MP elects are presently meeting at the party headquarters in Colombo.