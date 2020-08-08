සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Virtual aid conference today for Lebanon

Sunday, 09 August 2020 - 13:38

Virtual+aid+conference+today+for+Lebanon
French President Emmanuel Macron will today (09) host US President Donald Trump and other representatives for a UN-backed virtual conference to drum up aid for Lebanon after the devastating Beirut port blast.

Macron on Thursday became the first world leader to visit Beirut after Tuesday's explosion.

He warned Lebanese leaders that while international aid would be forthcoming, deep change was needed to resolve the country's problems.

The blast at the Beirut port, blamed on a vast store of ammonium nitrate that was allowed to rot for years in a warehouse, destroyed entire neighbourhoods.

It killed at least 158 people and more than 6,000 others were injured, but numbers are expected to rise as search and rescue operations continue for missing people.

logo

Trending News

Mano Ganeshan tweets about naming the national list of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (video)
08 August 2020
Mano Ganeshan tweets about naming the national list of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (video)
Gazette containing names of new elected MPs issued (video)
09 August 2020
Gazette containing names of new elected MPs issued (video)
TNA names its national list MP
09 August 2020
TNA names its national list MP
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,841
08 August 2020
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,841
New cabinet’s swearing-in on 12 August at Magul Maduwa in Kandy
09 August 2020
New cabinet’s swearing-in on 12 August at Magul Maduwa in Kandy

International News

India bans import of 101 defence items for self-reliance
09 August 2020
India bans import of 101 defence items for self-reliance
Virtual aid conference today for Lebanon
09 August 2020
Virtual aid conference today for Lebanon
Clashes in Beirut as anger swells over port blast
09 August 2020
Clashes in Beirut as anger swells over port blast
7 killed in fire at Andhra Pradesh hotel used as Covid-19 facility
09 August 2020
7 killed in fire at Andhra Pradesh hotel used as Covid-19 facility
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.