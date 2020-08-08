SLFP MP-elects meet at party headquarters (video)





SLFP MP-elects are presently meeting at the party headquarters in Colombo.



Meanwhile, the UNP will hold a special meeting tomorrow (10) at Sirikotha with party leader Ranil Wickremasinghe at the chair and attended by all its former MPs.



Scheduled to begin around 10.00 am, the meeting will discuss as to who should be the UNP’s sole national list MP.



As per results of the general election 2020, the SLPP secured 17 national list positions, followed by seven for the Samagi Jana Balawegaya and one each for the Jathika Jana Balawegaya, UNP, Apey Jana Bala Party, TNA and AITC.



The SLPP named its appointed MPs on 07 August.



The TNA today named Thavarasa Kalaiarasan as its national list MP.



The decision was taken at a meeting yesterday, said its spokesman M.A. Sumanthiran.



Meanwhile, the SJB its seven appointed MPs will be decided today tomorrow.



SJB leader Sajith Premadasa has said that none of the defeated candidates would be included.



The Jathika Jana Balawegaya is yet to decide on its one national list position.