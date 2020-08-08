සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

A look back at premier Rajapaksa’s political life (video)

Sunday, 09 August 2020 - 15:42

Mahinda Rajapaksa today (09) took oaths as the prime minister for the fourth time in a political career spanning five decades which also saw him elected the executive president twice.

Born as the second son of a family of nine siblings on 18 November 1945, he had his education at Richmond College, Galle, Nalanda College, Colombo and Thurston College, Colombo.

After studying at the Law College and practising as a lawyer, he first got elected to parliament at the general election on 27 May 1970 as the youngest member at the age of 25 years.

He polled 23,103 votes, confining his UNP opponent to 16,477 votes.

He lost his Beliatta electorate in 1977.

Accepting both victory and defeat alike, he carried on with his political life which made him an opposition leader, cabinet minister, prime minister and president.

He has led several democratic struggles and has been a close ally of the working people.

Becoming the prime minister in 2004 for the first time, he was elected as the fifth executive president at the 2005 election.

He is also credited with ending the war and bringing about major development through his Mahinda Chinthana and Mahinda Chinthana Idiri Dekma visions.

After failing in the peace talks with the LTTE that was wreaking havoc in the entire country at the time he assumed office, he launched the humanitarian operation.

As the commander in chief, he ended the war on 18 May 2009 and restored peace to the country.

Assuming duties again as the PM in October 2018, he again took oaths in the position after his brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected the president.

Contesting the 2020 election from Kurunegala district, He polled the highest ever preferential votes of 527,364.

The public wish is that he brings in more and more victories for the country by becoming a beacon light for the Saubagyaye Dekma vision of the president.

