Bangladesh+PM+congratulates+Premier+Rajapaksa

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated her Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on his victory at the parliamentary election.



She also invited PM Rajapaksa to visit Bangladesh.



In her congratulatory letter, Sheikh Hasina said: "It gives me immense pleasure to congratulate you and your esteemed party, the `Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP)' on the victory in the 9th Parliamentary election held on the 5th of August 2020. The election result eminently reflects the trust and confidence that the people of Sri Lanka continue to repose in your leadership.



As neighbours, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are enjoying excellent bilateral relations based on mutuality of interests which is evident from our collaboration in wide-ranging areas, such as enhancing connectivity, combating terrorism and violent extremism, and addressing climate change, to name a few. This is also manifest in the presence of a large Sri Lankan Diaspora in Bangladesh.



I fondly recall our interactions on numerous occasions, in particular during your visit to Bangladesh, as also in various international and regional fora for advancing our common causes.



During your term in office, my Government and I look forward to building on the wonderful foundation of friendship that so happily exists between our two countries. We are also committed to working together to ensure a peaceful, harmonious, and prosperous South Asia.



I take this opportunity to cordially invite you to visit Bangladesh at your earliest convenience."