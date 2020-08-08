සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Thonigala stone inscriptions face ruin due to officials’ negligence (video)

Sunday, 09 August 2020 - 16:17

The stone inscriptions at Thonigala, the second biggest in the country, are facing ruin due to haphazard preservations and negligence by archaeological officials, people allege.

Belonging to the First Century BC and written atop the Thonigala rock during the reign of King Gamini Abhaya, one inscription has 137 letters and the second 117 letters.

It was well preserved without any damage for more than 2,000 years, but an iron fence was erected a few years ago in the name of preservation.

A cement slab that connects the fence with the stones has caused serious harm.

People allege that archaeological officials had not done any study before doing that.

Shouldn’t this harm be rectified immediately?

