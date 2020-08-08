Female tusker rescued from mud pit (pictures)

Wildlife officers have rescued a female tusker from a mud pit at the Veheragala Reservoir in Buttala.
The 35-year-old had come to the reservoir with her herd to drink water, but had got stuck.
After her rescue following an operation that lasted several hours, she was treated and released into the wild.
The 35-year-old had come to the reservoir with her herd to drink water, but had got stuck.
After her rescue following an operation that lasted several hours, she was treated and released into the wild.