Premier receives blessings of Maha Sangha (pictures)

After taking oaths as prime minister of the ninth parliament, Mahinda Rajapaksa engaged in religious observances at the Vidyalankara Pirivena in Peliyagoda and Gangarama Vihara in Hunupitiya.He received the blessings of Ven. Dr. Welamitiyawe Kusaladhamma Thera at the Pirivena and was blessed by Ven. Kirinde Assaji Thera at Gangaramaya, says the PM’s media division.