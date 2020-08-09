A group of female students run over by a cab on their way to private tuition (CCTV/Video)

A group of female students on their way to private tuition was run over by a cab at Bogaswewa in Aralaganwila this afternoon (09).One female student died and seven others sustained injuries in the incident.

The police media unit noted that 4 of the injured students have been admitted to the Polonnaruwa hospital while 6 others have been admitted to the Aralaganwila hospital.

The deceased was a 16 year old resident of the Rathmalgama area.

The other students who sustained injuries in the incident are between the ages of 14 to 16.

The cab has been travelling towards Aralanganwila from Dehiattakandiya.