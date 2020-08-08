India+bans+import+of+101+defence+items+for+self-reliance

India will suspend the import of 101 defence items to boost indigenous production.



The government called its decision a "big push" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India) campaign.



The "embargoed items" include high technology weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, and transport aircraft, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Twitter.



"The embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 to 2024," Singh said.



The government estimates around Rs 4 trillion worth of orders will now be placed with the domestic industry over the next five to seven years.