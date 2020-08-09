සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Landslide risk warning issued for Nuwara Eliya District

Sunday, 09 August 2020 - 19:32

Landslide risk warning issued for Nuwara Eliya District
A landslide risk has been declared for Nuwara Eliya District by the National Building Research Organization.

