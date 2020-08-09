Celebrations around the country - World leaders congratulate PM

Mahinda Rajapaksa who took oaths as the Prime Minister of the 9th parliament before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning engaged in religious observances at the Peliyagoda Vidyalankara Pirivena and the Gangarama temple in Hunupitiya.



The premier has received the blessings of the chief incumbent of the Peliyagoda Vidyalankara Pirivena, chancellor of the Kelaniya university venerable Dr. Walimitiyawe Kusaladamma thero.



Thereafter he has visited Venerable Kirinde Assaji thero at the Gangarama temple and received his blessing.



Meanwhile our correspondents said that celebrations took place around the island today following the swearing-in of the new prime minister.



Furthermore world leaders have congratulated the prime minister today as well regarding his victory.



Issuing a congratulatory message the Russian Prime minister Mikhail Mishustin said that he expects to commence trade, economic and humanitarian projects which will be of importance to both countries.



While congratulating Prime Minister Rajapaksa, Bangladeshi Premier Sheikh Hasina has invited him to visit the country.



Palestine’s Prime Minister Mohammed Abbas has also sent his well wishers to the Premier.



He has expressed appreciation for holding a democratic election amidst the coronavirus pandemic.



Meanwhile, Deputy General Secretary of Parliament Neil Iddawala said that they have commenced work in allocating seats in Parliament by following health and safety guidelines.



As the ruling party has won a two thirds majority, over 20 seats from the Opposition side will have to be allocated for ruling Party MP’s.



Steps will also be taken to limit the number of guests during the inauguration of the new Parliament.