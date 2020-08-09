Ranil refuses to enter parliament from national list - parties that supported SJB seeking national list seats

It has been reported that parties who supported the Samagi Jana Balawegaya at the General Election are requesting one National List seat each.



Meanwhile, the Leader of the United National Party Ranil Wickremesinghe has refused to accept the National List Parliamentary seat of the UNP.



Accordingly, the Party Spokesman stated senior party members will convene tomorrow to discuss who will be appointed to the UNP National List seat.



Meanwhile former parliamentarian Tissa Aattanayake said that a special discussion will be held tomorrow under the participation of party leader Sajith Premadasa in order to discuss the names of the MPs who will be nominated to the 7 positions the party has received through the national list.



Former parliamentarian Mano Ganeshan also said that his proposal will also be discussed at this meeting.



Meanwhile the central working committee of the 'apey janabala' party has decided to nominate the general secretary of the Bodu bala sena organization venerable Galagoda-atte Gnanasara thera for their national list MP post.