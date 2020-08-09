සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Lebanon's information minister resigns over Beirut explosion

Sunday, 09 August 2020 - 20:17

Lebanon's information minister Manal Abdel Samad on Sunday quit in the first government resignation since a deadly port blast killed more than 150 people and destroyed swathes of the capital.

"After the enormous Beirut catastrophe, I announce my resignation from government," she said in a statement carried by local media, apologising to the Lebanese public for failing them.

Meanwhile, International leaders will hold talks today to raise aid for Beirut, five days after the massive explosion which devastated the Lebanese capital.

The virtual conference - set up by France and the United Nations - starts at 14:00 Lebanon time

US President Donald Trump has said he plans to join the call.

Officials estimate the blast at the warehouse, which stored 2,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, caused up to $15 billion in damage.


