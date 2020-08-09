සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Facebook party raided and 20 arrested - Entrance ticket 5000

Sunday, 09 August 2020 - 20:48

20 individuals including 5 women have been arrested during a raid conducted on a facebook party organized in Horana- Millaniya area.

This was following a tip off received by the Kalutara division, anti corruption unit officers.

The entrance ticket for the party had been 5000 rupees and those at the youth at this party had had heroin, Kerala marijuana, and foreign liquor in possession which was seized by the police.

The group had organized the party via facebook, and upon directing them to quarantine, legal action is to be taken.


