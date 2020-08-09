සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Mattala Airport officially launches cargo operations - 28 metric tonnes of garments to the United States (Video)

Sunday, 09 August 2020 - 21:30

Cargo operations at the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport officially commenced today.

Accordingly an Emirates flight arrived at the Mattala International Airport around 4.30 pm today.

A total of 428 Sri Lankans who were staying in Dubai arrived on the flight to Sri Lanka as part of a program of repatriating Sri Lankans in the face of the spread of the Covid 19 virus worldwide.

The aircraft is currently being packed with 28 metric tonnes of garments and will depart for the United States at 7.30 pm.

According to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka earned US $ 2338 million from garment exports to the United States in 2019.

The United States is also Sri Lanka's largest export market.

With the arrival of Emirates flight, one of the world's leading airlines, in Mattala, it is hoped that the Mattala Airport will attract the attention of other world renowned airlines.

Mattala International Airport, which opened on March 18, 2013, is the second international airport in the country.

Mattala International Airport has been inactive for nearly five years and the storage of paddy during the last good governance government was a matter of great concern.

