Schools+closed+due+to+Covid+reopen+today+in+several+stages+

The schools which were closed due to the Covid 19 epidemic will commence from today in several phases(10).



Accordingly, Grade 5 students in schools with a total student population of over 200 are required to attend school on all five days.



Grade 1 students must attend school every Monday.



Grade 2 students must attend school every Tuesday.



Grade 3 students must attend school every Wednesday.



Grade 4 students must attend school every Thursday and Friday.



The opening of secondary schools with a total student population of more than 200 are also also being implemented in several stages.



Accordingly, Grade 6 students are required to attend school every Monday of the week.



Grade 7 students on Tuesdays.



Grade 8 students on Wednesdays and Thursdays.



Grade 9 students on Fridays



However, all students in grades 10 through 13 are required to attend school 5 days a week.



This methodology is not applicable in schools with less than 200 students and in those schools the academic activities will be generally carried out for students of all grades.



It is compulsory for all school academic staff to attend school from today (10) and students will be brought to school under several categories.